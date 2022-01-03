3 WA lawmakers attended conspiracy conference on taxpayer dime

Washington

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Washington State Rep. Vicki Kraft (R-Clark County), April 21, 2020 (KOIN)

SEATTLE (AP) — Documents show three Republican lawmakers from Washington used taxpayer dollars to attend MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell’s summer election fraud symposium in South Dakota.

Public records released to The Seattle Times last week show state Reps. Robert Sutherland, of Granite Falls, Vicki Kraft, of Vancouver, and Brad Klippert, of Kennewick, requested and received expense reimbursements from the Legislature for the symposium.

In all, the state paid $4,361 for their hotels and flights.

Lindell promised to provide “irrefutable” evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump by hackers. The event produced no such proof.

Kraft and Sutherland said they’ll use what they learned to develop election-related legislation. Klippert didn’t return a request for comment.

Story by The Associated Press.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Virus Outbreak Navy Ship
January 10 2022 11:18 pm