3 walk away uninjured from plane crash outside Tacoma

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A plane with three people on board crashed in Puyallup, outside of Tacoma, Saturday evening, according to Graham Fire and Rescue.
Authorities reported that the plane lost power, causing it to crash in a parking lot along 187th Street E. Luckily, all three people inside were able to walk away from the crash without any injuries.
Local police had the nearby intersection taped off and traffic was diverted away as authorities investigated the crash.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.