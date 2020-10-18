3 walk away uninjured from plane crash outside Tacoma

Washington

Authorities said the plane lost power and crashed

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A plane with three people on board crashed in Puyallup, outside of Tacoma, Saturday evening. All three passengers walked away without injuries. October 17, 2020 (Courtesy Graham Fire and Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A plane with three people on board crashed in Puyallup, outside of Tacoma, Saturday evening, according to Graham Fire and Rescue.

Authorities reported that the plane lost power, causing it to crash in a parking lot along 187th Street E. Luckily, all three people inside were able to walk away from the crash without any injuries.

Local police had the nearby intersection taped off and traffic was diverted away as authorities investigated the crash.

