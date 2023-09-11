Three teens were arrested Sunday night after authorities said they attempted to steal a vehicle, flee (CCSO)

Ridgefield, Wash. (KOIN) — Three teens were arrested Sunday night after authorities said they attempted to steal a car.

Around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday, Clark County Sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a report of people breaking into cars in the parking lot of the Pioneer Vista Apartments in Northeast Ridgefield.

Deputies said they arrived to find the three suspects attempting to steal a vehicle in the parking lot.

As the suspects fled on foot, officials said their getaway vehicle took off as well, hitting a Clark County patrol vehicle and another parked vehicle.

One teenage suspect was apprehended at the scene and later taken to the Clark County Juvenile Detention Hall on charges related to motor vehicle theft.

The getaway vehicle, which authorities said was a previously reported stolen Hyundai Elantra, then struck another Clark County patrol vehicle in the lot and nearly ran over a Clark County Sheriff’s sergeant.

Deputies said they managed to use tire deflation devices on the car as it was fleeing.

A pursuit ensued before the Hyundai crashed into a crosswalk pole at the intersection of Northeast 10th Avenue and Northeast 139th Street, and the two occupants were both captured a short time later. The passenger, another teen, was taken in on charges related to motor vehicle theft.

The driver of the stolen Hyundai was identified as 18-year-old Xavier Perry, authorities said.

Perry was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of Attempted Vehicular Assault, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Attempt to Elude a Police Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Resisting Arrest.

No injuries were reported.