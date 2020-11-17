300 attend Washington wedding, leading to virus outbreak

RITZVILLE, Wash. (AP) — Health officials are asking more than 300 attendees of a wedding near Ritzville on Nov. 7 to get tested for COVID-19 after several people tested positive.

The Grant County Health District said in a news release Monday that anyone who attended the wedding is being asked to quarantine through Nov. 21.

County officials say as of Monday, 17 county residents have tested positive and that attendees diagnosed with COVID-19 have also been linked to two subsequent outbreaks.

At the time of the wedding ceremonies had been limited to 30 people.

As of Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee has prohibited receptions. State health officials reported an additional 1,492 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in Washington Monday.