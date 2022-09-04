A thresher shark washed up on the Washington coast Friday night (Seaside Aquarium)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ocean Park beachgoers got a surprise Friday night when a large thresher shark washed up on the beach — the second one in the past month.

Seaside Aquarium staff say that they were alerted Friday night that a shark had washed up on the Washington beach.

The shark was reportedly alive when staff arrived, but died shortly after.

Staff and volunteers worked together to lift the shark (which weighed between 300 and 365 pounds) and move it.

In a once in a lifetime experience the shark was put on display for guests to view.

The staff even performed a necropsy on the shark which some guests also stayed to view.

The question still remains as to why these sharks have been washing up on the coast. There are no answers yet, but officials are investigating possible causes.

