"Our cars are still up there, and we can't seem to get Washington to tell us what's going on"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – More than a dozen cars have been stuck after a landslide on Mount St. Helens closed the road leading to Johnston Ridge Observatory last month – and officials say those cars could be stranded much, much longer.

Roger Freeborn was rescued after the landslide 33 days ago. He said he and the other people trapped on the mountain had been “counting bags of potato chips” until the helicopters arrived – but his car remained.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say it was exciting, but looking back at it now, that excitement has mellowed out and now the reality of ‘Oh, our cars are still up there, and we can’t seem to get Washington to tell us what’s going on,’” Freeborn said.

He told KOIN 6 he’s frustrated with the communication from the Washington Department of Transportation because he’s worried mice, rodents or other critters could be chewing up his car.

“[They] could build nests inside and eat the insulation on the wires,” he said. “A bad wind storm blowing lava dust around, basically sandblast your car for you.”

According to the WSDOT, their hope is that those cars can be retrieved by August once crews build a temporary crossing. Repairs are set to begin later in June. The road to Johnston Ridge Observatory isn’t expected to reopen until summer.

After building the crossing, Devin Reck of WSDOT’s Southwest region said they will need to make sure the ground around the bridge that washed away in the landslide is stable enough to build a permanent replacement.

“Our focus has moved on from response to recovery and our next goal is to establish access across that slide area,” he said.

Reck said WSDOT has considered air lifting cars and even looked for old logging roads, but found that the temporary crossing is the best they can do.

