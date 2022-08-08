PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vancouver police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.

At around 9:07 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting at NE 62nd Avenue and NE Fourth Plain Boulevard.

Police said they arrived to find a 34-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police performed emergency first aid before they said emergency medical personnel arrived to take the victim to a hospital.

Detectives are investigating the incident. Currently, there is no suspect information and no other details have been released.