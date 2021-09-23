4th murder hornet nest destroyed in northwestern Washington

Another Asian giant hornet nest was found and eradicated in northern Washington, Sept. 23, 2021. (Washington State Department of Agriculture)

BLAINE, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Department of Agriculture says it has destroyed another nest built by Asian giant hornets north of Seattle close to the Canada border.

The Bellingham Herald reports the latest nest eradication of the insects also known as murder hornets is the fourth overall and third this year.

Late last week, the department posted that it had a “concerning” report about a possible Asian giant hornet sighting that was approximately 20 miles east of where the three nests had been located this year.

The 2-inch-long invasive insects, first found near the U.S.-Canadian border in December 2019, are native to Asia and pose a threat to honeybees and native hornet species.