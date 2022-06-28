Vancouver, Wash. (KOIN) — Discover the art, culture and natural beauty of Vancouver without breaking the bank.

City of Vancouver special events are back this summer, including festivals, concerts, movie nights and more.

Check out local craft vendors and breweries one day and enjoy a movie under the stars the next! Make the most of your summer and explore these exciting community events in Vancouver.

Free concerts

Dance your summer nights away at Vancouver’s two summer concert series. Concerts are free, family-friendly and offer the opportunity to hear some of the Pacific Northwest’s most talented artists. Enjoy food from local businesses or pack your own picnic. Smoking, alcohol and BBQs are not allowed in parks. For the full concert schedule visit the city’s website here.

Summer is the season for festivals, fun runs, and cultural events in Vancouver. While some offer free admission, they all provide fantastic opportunities to connect with neighbors and celebrate a wide variety of interests. Festivals and events slated for Esther Short Park (West Eighth and Columbia Streets) include the Juneteenth Freedom Celebration on June 17; Vancouver USA Pride Festival on July 9; 4 Days of Aloha from July 21 to 24; and the Vancouver Wine and Jazz Festival running August 26 to 28.

Plan your summer

Seize the summer and save with City of Vancouver special events! Since there is no cost to attend City concerts and movies, consider setting aside some funds to purchase food, gifts and other treats to support local vendors and businesses this summer.

Connect with Vancouver Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services on Facebook or visit the city’s recreation website to plan your perfect summer in the Couve!