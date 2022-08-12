PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials released the identity of the human remains discovered in Kelso, Washington on Saturday, July 30.

In a release Friday, the Cowlitz County Medical Examiner confirmed the person found was 51-year-old Alan Nielsen of Longview. The cause and manner of Nielsen’s death will not be released until the investigation progresses, according to the county coroner’s office.

Neilsen’s remains were found off of Holcomb Road, just east of Interstate 5. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation was launched after detectives received information about a possible body in the area.

Officials say Nielsen’s family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.