PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fight between 3 people that involved a barstool and a cane at a Vancouver apartment left one person dead on Friday.

That day, a 58-year-old man and a woman showed up at the Robinwood Apartments, 3311 E. 18th Street, to retrieve some items from one of the residents, Vancouver police said, and some of the people involved knew each other.

The resident let the woman in but her companion came in uninvited. That’s when the fight began, officials said. The resident tried to move them both out of the apartment, but was “hit and kicked in the face” by a barstool and cane, said investigators.

When the fight moved out to a breezeway, the resident hit the 58-year-old and knocked him out. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is open and active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.