PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Six people were arrested in Vancouver during a stolen vehicle operation which also included recovering firearms and fentanyl, authorities said.

According to Vancouver police, a joint stolen vehicle operation was conducted Thursday evening with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol Aviation Unit and the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.

During the operation, authorities said they recovered a stolen vehicle and arrested one person for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Four other arrests were made on other people who were wanted for outstanding felony crimes and warrants. Another vehicle was also seized and is currently being investigated by the Vancouver Property Crimes Unit.

Officials shared that during one of the arrests, they spotted a non-plated vehicle from Vancouver, which was confirmed stolen by distinguishing features.

While being contacted by police, authorities said the driver of the vehicle attempted to flee on foot but after the use of a taser, they were taken into custody.

Inside the car, officers said they found a shaved key in the ignition as well as other known car prowl tools.

One additional arrest was made during the stolen vehicle operation when officers served a warrant at the motel room of a 35-year-old Vancouver man who they said was suspected of distributing fentanyl, unlawfully possessing firearms and unlawfully possessing a stolen vehicle.

Inside the motel room, officers said they found 1,500 fentanyl pills, a half ounce of heroin, methamphetamine and a firearm.

Vancouver police say they will continue conducting stolen vehicle operations to reduce vehicle thefts and other crimes.