A man was airlifted to a local hospital after an ATV accident. (Cowlitz Fire)

The man was treated for rib and hip injuries at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A 61-year-old man was life-flighted to a local hospital after an ATV accident Wednesday morning, according to Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue.

Crews responded to the accident on Abernathy Creek Road just before 11:15 a.m. Officials say that firefighters couldn’t reach the man by emergency vehicles due to the terrain, but crews got to the man on foot and used ropes and a rescue basket to pull him to level ground.

Using a side-by-side ATV, Cowlitz Fire District 5 coordinated a safe landing zone for a rescue helicopter. The man was then flown to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center, where he is being treated for rib and hip injuries.

No other injuries were reported.