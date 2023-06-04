PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven people and their pets lost their Kelso home Saturday morning when the flame from an unattended candle spread and destroyed their mobile home.

By the time fire crews arrived around 10:15 a.m. Saturday, the home in the 200 block of Holcomb Avenue was already halfway involved in fire. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to gain control, but the home is a total loss, Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said.

The 7 people and 2 dogs are being helped by the American Red Cross. Outside of a firefighter being treated for heat-related issues, no one was injured.

This was the second candle fire from Saturday, fire officials said. But in that earlier fire, the resident’s smoke detectors alerted them to the fire and smoke. No estimate of damage for that fire was provided by officials.