7 stores with free N95 masks in Southwest Washington

Protective N-95 face masks lie on a table at an office in Washington, D.C., February 26, 2020. (Eva Hambach / AFP / Getty)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The Biden administration has sent out free N95 masks to help fight against the highly transmissible COVID-19 omicron variant, and they’re making their way to pharmacies and stores in Southwest Washington.

KOIN 6 News called more than a dozen stores to find out current availability as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.

Below, you will find a list of stores that confirmed that the masks were in stock.

Fred Meyer

Vancouver 11325 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98684 7700 NE Hwy 99, Vancouver, WA 98665 221E NE 104th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664 800 NE Tenney Rd, Vancouver, WA 98685



Walmart

Vancouver 221E NE 104th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664

Longview 3715 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview, WA 98632



When calling CVS Pharmacies in the area, a phone operator said N95 masks are not available in stores yet. Another phone operator with Walgreens said employees could not confirm availability over the phone.