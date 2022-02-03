7 stores with free N95 masks in Southwest Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — The Biden administration has sent out free N95 masks to help fight against the highly transmissible COVID-19 omicron variant, and they’re making their way to pharmacies and stores in Southwest Washington.
KOIN 6 News called more than a dozen stores to find out current availability as of 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3.
Below, you will find a list of stores that confirmed that the masks were in stock.
Fred Meyer
- Vancouver
- 11325 SE Mill Plain Blvd, Vancouver, WA 98684
- 7700 NE Hwy 99, Vancouver, WA 98665
- 221E NE 104th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664
- 700 NE 87th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664
- 800 NE Tenney Rd, Vancouver, WA 98685
Walmart
- Vancouver
- 221E NE 104th Ave, Vancouver, WA 98664
- Longview
- 3715 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview, WA 98632
When calling CVS Pharmacies in the area, a phone operator said N95 masks are not available in stores yet. Another phone operator with Walgreens said employees could not confirm availability over the phone.