PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven teens who escaped from Echo Glen Children’s Center on Sunday are now back in custody, officials said.

Echo Glen is a security facility that holds juveniles up to the age of 17.

The Associated Press reported that a staff member at the facilty was doing routine checks when they were assaulted. According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, the juveniles, ages 15 to 17, escaped from the children’s center in Snoqualmie, Washington, taking a white 2018, Chevrolet Equinox along the way which was later found in Vancouver.

Later on Sunday, officials said that three of the escapees were caught near Burien, Wash. just south of Seattle.

The last four escapees were captured Monday after the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a family member of one of the four called 911 to report that they were inside their residence.

The foursome left the house and Clark County deputies said they used unmarked cars to canvas the area where they were seen, eventually locating them in a field outside Walnut Grove Elementary School.

SWAT was called in to assist with apprehending the teens, but before they arrived, the group noticed the police and attempted to run, officials said. Three were captured, while the fourth made it back to the family member’s residence where they were then also taken in.

The four teens had warrants out for their arrest with charges including escape, kidnap, carjacking, and assault and their criminal histories included charges such as murder, assault, robbery, and firearms charges.