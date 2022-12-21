PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An elderly Longview man was rescued Wednesday after being trapped under a bulldozer.

According to Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue, the 73-year-old man was replacing rollers on the bulldozer when he suddenly became trapped under the heavy machine.

CCF&R and Longview Fire responded to the scene and managed to rescue the man from beneath the dozer using rescue airbags, heavy stabilizing equipment and manpower, officials say.

The man was then flown to a hospital via a Life Flight helicopter, where CCF&R says he was treated for unspecified pelvic injuries.

No one else was injured in the machinery incident.