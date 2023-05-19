PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A large house fire in Longview displaced nearly a dozen people Friday morning, including 6 children and one person in a wheelchair.

At around 4:30 a.m., firefighters from Cowlitz County Fire & Rescue and the City of Longview Fire Department responded to a home that they said was “heavily involved in fire” and was at a high risk of spreading to nearby structures and powerlines.

Fire officials said that 11 people were evacuated from the blaze while crews worked to get the fire under control.

By 4:53 a.m. officials said they had the fire under control, but the home is considered a total loss. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

American Red Cross is working to assist the displaced families and authorities said the cause of the fire is unknown.