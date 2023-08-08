PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The company Riverbend Timber, LLC plans to build an adventure park with zipline courses, tree-to-tree canopy walks, aerial nets, treehouse camping and a “unique mountain coaster” on a 150-acre plot of land in the Washougal area.

Marty Snell, a planning manager with the consultation firm MacKay Sposito, shared Riverbend Timber, LLC’s vision for the park in a letter sent to residents surrounding its property at 4101 Canyon Creek Road. According to the letter, Timber, LLC plans to build a theme park that offers thrills and relaxation.

“[Riverbend Timber, LLC] has put together a local team of planners and architects to help implement a vision to create a recreational park inspired by the beauty, landscape, and uniqueness that the upper Washougal River valley offers,” the letter reads. “The owner’s vision would strike a balance of providing experiences ranging from excitement to tranquility and from recharging to relaxation, all while being sensitive to the surrounding area.”

Snell told KOIN 6 News that the property is already zoned for forest and residential use, which allows for “outdoor recreational facilities” under Skamania County Code. The company is currently in the process of applying for a conditional-use permit to move forward with the project.

“Our company is working with our client and his architect to prepare application materials for a conditional-use permit that will be submitted to Skamania County for its review,” Snell said. “We have also been coordinating with other disciplines, such as a traffic consultant and geotechnical engineer to prepare the appropriate application materials.”

A public meeting offering more details about the project is scheduled for Aug. 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Laurel Lane Event and Retreat Center in Washougal. The company asks that interested community members RSVP for the meeting by Aug. 9 for catering purposes.

“The meeting is to share information with the neighbors in the area about what our client is proposing and to have some ‘back and forth’ discussion as we continue preparing materials to be submitted to the county,” Snell said. “The meeting is something our client initiated to make sure we hear directly from close-by neighbors before a formal land use application is submitted to the county.”

Snell said the company is actively refining illustrations of the proposed park. However, no maps or pictures are available at this time. According to the community letter, the “nature-focused” park will be surrounded by trees with a 50 to 100-foot buffer between the park and all neighboring property lines.

“The park would include a welcome center and small event venue for such things as weddings and family gatherings,” the community letter states. “The proposed park activities would be designed to provide captivating experiences for visitors to take in as actively or as passively as they wish.”