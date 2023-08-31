Oregon Road Fire outside of Elk (Courtesy Washington State Department of Natural Resources Wildfire)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — An air quality advisory was issued for Clark County and Cowlitz County on Thursday afternoon due to wildfire smoke.

The Southwest Clean Air Agency says the advisory will last through Friday afternoon and that increasing “fine particulate matter” levels from wildfire smoke are to blame.

“Smoke from wildfires may be intermittent and reach unhealthy levels,” the agency said.

According to the Air Quality Index, any reading between 151 and 200 is considered “unhealthy.” Numbers between 201 and 300 are “very unhealthy” and any reading over 300 is considered “hazardous.”

Current air quality information is available on the Southwest Clean Air Agency website.