PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A three-year-old girl from Washington state has been found safe after an Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday morning.

Faith Collins was reunited with her mother after officials said she was found in Snohomish County.

The 3-year-old was in her mother’s car outside their home in Bothell when it was stolen.

Washington state officials said every county in the state was on the lookout.

Bothell police said there’s no suspect information at this time.