PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Seattle Police Department issued an Amber Alert Monday morning for an 8-year-old girl with autism who they say was abducted in Seattle.

According to the Amber Alert, 8-year-old Kiya Matteson was in the back seat of an SUV when her mother, who was in the driver’s seat, stepped out of the vehicle. The person in the passenger seat jumped into the driver’s seat, locked the doors and drove away with the child still in the vehicle.

The suspect, a 24-year-old man, was last seen driving south on Aurora Avenue North, near North 125th Street, in Seattle at around 3:20 a.m. He was in a dark blue 2022 Hyundai Venue with a temporary tag. The vehicle has damage to its front passenger hood and rear bumper.

The suspect has a black, large afro, brown eyes and dark skin, police said. He was wearing corduroy pants and a white shirt. He’s 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

Matteson has blond hair, shoulder-length wavy hair and blue eyes. She’s 4 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing purple pajamas.

Anyone with information about Matteson or the suspect’s whereabouts should call 911.