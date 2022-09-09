PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a teenage girl reportedly abducted in Vancouver.

According to the Washington State Patrol, 15-year-old Catherine Guitierrez was taken by Alejandrino Soriano around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The two were last seen near Northeast 58th Street following an “altercation” between the 53-year-old suspect and the girl’s mother.

Alejandrino Soriano is suspected of abducting a 15-year-old girl in Vancouver, Washington on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Courtesy: Washington State Patrol)

Catherine Guitierrez is believed to have been abducted by a 53-year-old man in Vancouver, Washington on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Courtesy: Washington State Patrol)

Photo of a blue 2004 Honda Accord 4D, the same car believed to be driven by a man who abducted a 15-year-old girl in Vancouver on Thursday, September 8, 2022. (Courtesy: Washington State Patrol)

WSP believes Guitierrez is still with Soriano unwillingly. Authorities identified the suspect’s car as a blue 2004 Honda Accord 4D with an unknown plate due to it being switched.

Guitierrez is reportedly 5-foot-1 and weighs around 215 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with “Class of 2021” on it, blue jeans and white Air Force Nike shoes.

Officials say Soriano is about 5-foot-6, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Details of his clothing were not available.

Anyone who sees the car, Guitierrez or Soriano is asked to immediately call 9-1-1.