Amber Alert: Montana girl may be headed to SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Amber Alert was issued by the Montana Department of Justice for an 11-year-old girl who may be with a man in a 1995 Camry and headed to Southwest Washington.

Adrianna Carreia was seen getting into a red 1995 Camry with a male driver who had dark hair around 8:30 a.m. Monday. Adrianna and her siblings were removed from their parents custody, authorities said.

Authorities released her picture along with the pictures of Justin Taylor, 30, and 31-year-old Amanda Carreia, plus the actual car she got into. Authorities later confirmed the adults are Adrianna’s non-custodial parents.

Taylor is 5-feet-9, 155 pounds with gray eyes and brown hair. Amanda Carreia is 5-feet-5, 200 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Adrianna is 5-feet-2, 130 pounds, with gray eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a University of Montana Grizzlies sweatshirt, maroon sweatpants, purple boots and a red coat. She was carrying shoes and a red backpack.

If people think they have seen or know anything, call the Anaconda, Montana Police Department at 406.563.5241 or 911.