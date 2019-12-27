Ambulance stolen as Cowlitz crews tend to patient

A person stole a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue Medical Unit and led police on a chase at speeds of more than 80 mph, December 27, 2019 (Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An ambulance was stolen from the Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue crew as they were responding to a medical call at a home in the Lexington area Friday.

Crews were tending to a patient when a family member at the home hopped in the Medic Unit and drove off, according to C2FR. Police chased the ambulance, which had it’s emergency lights flashing, down Interstate-5. The chase reached speeds of around 80 mph.

At one point, police put down spike strips in an attempt to stop the ambulance. The rig drove over them and popped all 6 tires, but continued to drive a bit further onto the highway median. The ambulance finally came to a stop partially over Burlington Northern train tracks.

Police, along with the help of a K-9, arrested the driver. That suspect has not been identified by authorities.

The C2FR crew the ambulance was stolen from remained at the residence in Lexington to help the patient with her home oxygen. She did not need to be taken to the hospital. Authorities said no one was injured in the ordeal.

This is a developing story.