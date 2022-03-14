PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amid rising crime rates, Amazon is reportedly relocating nearly 1,800 employees from its office in downtown Seattle.

Homicides, shootings, carjackings and burglaries have all been reported near the office located in the old Macy’s building near 3rd and Pine, according to KIRO 7.

In an email obtained by KIRO 7, an Amazon spokesperson said due to the high crime rate the company is providing employees an alternative place to work. The spokesperson continued saying, “We are hopeful conditions will improve and that we will be able to bring employees back to this location when it is safe to do so.”

Officials and residents said drugs, specifically fentanyl, are driving the crime rates. For decades, the neighborhood has reportedly been a problem area.

A local business owner told KIRO 7, the increased police presence has helped make the area feel safer. However, neighbors are wary that the problems will persist once authorities leave the area.

Amazon employees are still able to work from the downtown office if they’d like.