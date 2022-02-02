Amid Sahota investigation, law enforcement training expert speaks on police shooting protocol

Vancouver Police officer Donald Sahota was off-duty when he was killed after a robbery incident escalated. (Courtesy: VPD)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) – Amid the investigation of an off-duty Vancouver officer’s shooting death over the weekend after a Clark County deputy fired his rifle during a chase involving an accused robber, law enforcement training officials are speaking out about protocol.

Authorities said off-duty Officer Donald Sahota died from gunshot wounds outside of his home after Clark County Deputy Jonathan Feller fired his rifle at the scene as an accused robber entered Sohata’s Battle Ground home.

Feller, who is on leave right now, was one of three Clark County deputies who fatally shot 21-year-old Kevin Peterson Jr. in October 2020.

The shooting was later ruled as “justified” by investigating prosecutors in Washington’s Pierce County.

This all happened in Washington state, but KOIN 6 spoke to the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training about how they train their officers and when it’s legal for an officer to shoot.

“Someone has to be in danger. They have to be in danger of serious physical injury or death. That could be the officer or the member of the public. We’re allowed to use force under Oregon law to defend ourselves and defend others,” Scott Willadsen of the Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training said.



“If the officer reasonably believes that person is in jeopardy of death or serious physical injury, that officer can use deadly force to stop that person from continuing to be a threat,” Willadsen added.

Robbery suspect Julio Segura faces an attempted murder charge after court documents say he stabbed Sahota. Segura is also being held on $5 million bail.

No charges have been filed against Feller at this time. The investigation is ongoing.