PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amtrak will once again provide service to Vancouver, British Columbia beginning Monday.

The Amtrak Cascades route to Canada was suspended during the pandemic. There will now be a daily round trip with 5 stops along the way.

Riders from Portland will have to change trains in Seattle.

The train will leave Seattle at 7:45 a.m. and arrive in Vancouver, BC at 11:45 a.m. The return from Vancouver is scheduled for 5:45 p.m., arriving in Seattle at 10:10 p.m.