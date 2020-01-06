Anti-fascists, ‘3 Percenters’ clash at Seattle protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The group called Three Percenters organized a gathering outside Seattle City Hall complete with a permit, but it didn’t take long for anti-fascist groups to attempt a takeover.

According to Q13 Fox, the Three Percenters showed up for their legal and permitted gathering at the City Hall building at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Antifa then showed up dressed in all black and attempted to illegally take over space to counter-protest. They were quickly moved across the street as a third, moderate but left-leaning group also came to protest against the Three Percenters.

Seattle police detain someone at a protest on Saturday. January 5, 2020 (CNN)

Seattle police and antifa. January 5, 2020 (CNN)

Protesters hold signs in Seattle. January 5, 2020 (CNN)

Protesters hold signs in Seattle. January 5, 2020 (CNN)

Seattle law enforcement holds up bicycles as they attempt to move a crowd of protesters out of the street and onto the sidewalk. January 5, 2020 (CNN)

The third group was a combination of local labor organizations, according to Q13 Fox. Those labor groups were reportedly positioned on opposite corners of Antifa. Those groups have been blockaded out by police to allow the Three Percenters to access the City Hall steps during their legal gathering.

The second group has vacated City Hall Plaza, and the first group with the permit has moved into that space. Police are using fencing and bicycles as barriers to ensure both groups have an opportunity to demonstrate peacefully. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 5, 2020

Officers said a total of 3 people were arrested. No injuries have been reported from the demonstration.

The protest ended Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. according to Q13 Fox.