Anti-mask disruption halts council meeting in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — A day after a school board meeting in Walla Walla, Washington was halted because of a person protesting COVID-19 mask requirements, a council meeting there was shut down by an anti-mask crowd.

The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports about 100 people packed into the City Council chambers Wednesday at least partly because of bogus rumors of a city-wide vaccination mandate.

In reality, the council planned to discuss a federal vaccines mandate for large employers, which elected officials believe may apply to city employees.

After Mayor Tom Scribner told the crowd that masks were available and required, a woman and then others questioned his and a police officer’s authority. City leaders ended the meeting.