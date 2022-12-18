PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A tense situation in Longview, Washington ended with a police officer shooting a suspect, authorities say.

According to the Kelso Police Department, Longview police received a call about an armed suspect on Mulberry Avenue.

The report stated that the suspect was suicidal and homicidal and that he had his wife and children with him, according to authorities.

LPD requested help from neighboring agencies, and it was then that a responding KPD officer shot the suspect, officials said.

Authorities say the suspect, who was not immediately named, is still alive and was taken to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unclear.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation, which is being conducted by the Clark County Major Crimes Team, is ongoing.