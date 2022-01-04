Arrest made after homeless man losses hand to homemade firework

A Washington man is accused of throwing the explosive device in the victim's direction

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KOIN) — New Year’s Eve festivities turned disastrous Sunday morning after Longview Police say a homeless man lost his hand to a homemade firework explosion.

At approximately midnight on New Year’s Eve, police say an illegal explosive device was thrown in the direction of the 49-year-old victim, who picked it up before the item erupted.

Law enforcement told KOIN 6 News, the victim suffered severe injuries to his right arm and hand before deciding to travel nearly two miles, on foot to the nearest hospital. Police told KOIN 6 News, officers were able to locate the victim at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center, by following the trail of blood he left behind.

Police have not yet provided an update on the victim’s condition.

Law enforcement confirmed 25-year-old Corey Barlette of Longview WA, was arrested the same day for allegedly throwing the explosive device in the direction of the transient man. The Cowlitz County Jail roster shows Barlette was released from custody on Monday and now faces charges of second-degree assault.

According to reports by the Associated Press, Bartlette’s arraignment is scheduled for January 13.