PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called for a ban on assault weapons in the state, something state lawmakers will consider this legislative session.

Democrats in Washington’s state House believe this is the right thing to do to curb gun violence and mass shootings. Republicans, though, think this idea is not the right strategy and is unconstitutional.

One bill would allow local governments to create their own firearms regulations or laws that are more restrictive than the state. Another — which will sound familiar to Oregonians — establishes a permit-to-purchase program that includes taking firearms training. That bill also includes a 10-day waiting period for a background check to come back on sales or transfers of firearms.

The bill, which lists the kind of guns included, would ban the sale, manufacture, import or distribution of assault-style weapons or semi-automatic weapons. An AR-15 is an example of a banned gun in the bill.

Supporters, such as Rep. Liz Berry (D-Seattle), maintain this is a needed response

“I believe that the destruction that they’re able to cause in just minutes and seconds to our neighbors and friends is unacceptable,” Berry said.

Opponents, including Sen. Keith Wagoner (R-Sedro-Woolley), say the proposed measures are too broad.

“These are legal firearms, that normal people who live in districts like mine, a very rural Western Washington district, typically own,” Wagoner said.

Oregon’s Measure 114, passed by voters in November, is currently on hold while lawsuits work their way through the courts.

But Washington’s Rep. Berry is confident this bill, if it becomes law, will stand up to the legal challenges.