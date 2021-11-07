At climate summit, Inslee says Washington will electrify its public fleet

Gov. Inslee and other government officials are charting a path to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At the COP26 Climate Summit Sunday, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced an executive order to fully electrify Washington’s public fleet. He said the state would transition to a 100% zero-emission light duty fleet by 2035 and 100% zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty state fleets by 2040.

Inslee is leading a coalition of 68 state, regional and city governments who have all affirmed their commitment to addressing climate change.

The government officials all say they will sign a range of emissions-slashing actions before 2030.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to effectively mitigate climate change. The actions we take in the next five years will determine the fate of our species. I’m proud to stand with this global coalition of governors and mayors to go beyond pledges,” Inslee said in a press release.

He said he and other government officials are charting a path to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and get to net-zero by 2050.

“Now is the time for leaders to buckle down and get it done,” he said.

Inslee is at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland along with other other leaders from the Pacific Coast Collaborative, which includes representatives from British Columbia, Washington, Oregon and California. Saturday, Inslee and the PCC leaders launched the Low Carbon Construction Task Force.

The task force is an effort between California, Oregon, Washington, British Columbia, Vancouver, BC, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles to advance low carbon materials and methods in building and construction projects.

PCC said buildings are responsible for at least 39% of global energy-related carbon emissions each year.

At the summit Sunday, government leaders made commitments to require 100% of new car sales to be zero-emission vehicles beginning in 2035 and 100% zero-carbon energy by 2045. They also made pledges to ensure 100% net zero operating emissions from new building construction from 2030.