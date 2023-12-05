PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Creeks and rivers are cresting and overflowing their banks in areas of Northwest Oregon and Washington Tuesday as an atmospheric river dumps inches of rain across the Pacific Northwest.

Portland’s National Weather Service office predicts that 1 to 7 inches of rain will be possible across the region Tuesday. Rivers are also swelling with added snowmelt as warmer temperatures cause rain to fall high in the Cascades. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that flooding is actively occurring on the coast and in urban areas.

“The atmospheric river is here,” Bayern said. “Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall is on tap all day today. Flooding is happening on Highway 101 along the coastline, mainly near Seaside. Urban flooding is possible today too in areas with poor drainage.”

A driver was rescued from flood water in Snohomish County, Wash. on Dec. 5, 2023. (Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office)

According to NWS gauges, major flooding is actively occurring on the Grays River near Rosburg, Wash. and the Stillaguamish River near Arlington, Wash. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said that one driver was rescued Monday morning after driving into a flooded road in Granite Falls.

“It’s dark this morning and water over roads is often much deeper than it appears,” the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said. “Please do not attempt to drive through a flooded roadway. Thankfully this driver was safely rescued.”

Inches of rain forecast for Northwest Oregon and Washington on Dec. 5, 2023. (NWS)

An atmospheric river pushes into Oregon and Washington on Dec. 5, 2023. (NWS)

Flood conditions across Oregon and Washington on Dec. 5, 2023. (NWS)

Wahkiakum County Department of Emergency Management Coordinator Beau Renfro told KOIN 6 News that numerous roads are closed in the area. However, no buildings are thought to be damaged by the flooding at this time.

Areas of Washington with moderate flooding include the Skokomish River near Potlatch, the Skykomish River near Gold Bar, and the North and South Fork Stillaguamish Rivers north of Everett. In Oregon, the most severe flooding is currently occurring on the Wilson River in Tillamook County. The Nehalem River is also seeing some minor flooding in the Foss.

The flooding in Tillamook County has shut down Highway 101 between Seaside and Cannon Beach Junction. The intersection of Highway 101 and Highway 6 in Tillamook is also closed due to high water levels.

Drivers are advised to obey all road closures, as roadway flooding can be fatal, the NWS warns.

“People underestimate the force and power of water,” the NWS states on its flood safety page. “Many of the deaths occur in cars swept downstream. Many of these drownings are preventable. Never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water. A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters.”