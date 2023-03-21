Further details on the alleged assault are not yet clear.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Records confirm a Battle Ground High School counselor has been arrested and is facing a charge of second-degree assault of a child.

Battle Ground Public Schools told KOIN 6 News Dawn Pack was placed on administrative leave on Friday, March 17. They said multiple people notified the district about the arrest on the same day.

In an email to families, school officials said “the charge is not related to her work as a counselor.”

“We will soon reach out to families of the students assigned to Dawn to let them know which

counselor will help with forecasting and provide services for the remainder of the school year,” the district’s email stated. “I know that this is a difficult situation for our students, families and staff, and I ask for your patience and understanding. We will continue working to support our students during this transition.”

Pack was hired in August 2007 and all employees undergo required background checks, according to school officials.

According to court records, Pack made a preliminary appearance in court on Monday and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 3.

KOIN 6 News is working to learn more information. Stay with us as the story develops.