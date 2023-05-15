PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the weather heating up, yoga lovers are finding a new sense of balance by cracking open a cold beer in class.

“It’s about doing yoga and drinking beer. It’s actually quite simple,” said Yoga Beer instructor Anne Lund.

Yoga Beer was the main attraction at Copenhagen Beer Week in Denmark, with participants seeking harmony in body and taste. Breweries around the globe are capitalizing on the concept, including Portland and Vancouver.

There will be multiple Yoga Beer classes, events and retreats in the Northwest throughout the spring and summer. The list of events can be seen at www.cheersandnamaste.com.