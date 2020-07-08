Bicyclist struck by train, critically injured in Kelso

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was critically injured after being struck by a train in Kelso on Tuesday night.

The man was hit by a southbound train between Allen Street and Cowlitz Way just before 11 p.m. He was found pinned underneath the train with critical injuries. Police were able to track him down after finding his bicycle nearby.

Working with police and Cowlitz Fire and Rescue, the train conducted a slow roll over the top of the man as crews worked to stabilize his condition. He was pulled out around 11:30 p.m. and then rushed to a local hospital.

The man’s current condition is not yet known.

Police and fire crews remind the public that no one should ride on or cross train tracks where there is no approved crossing. They say there was an approved crossing in the area the man was struck, but he was not on it when struck.