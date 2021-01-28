Biden restores ACA, Medicaid ‘the way it was before Trump’

Special ACA enrollment period will open from February 15 to May 15

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — In a signing ceremony in the Oval Office, President Joe Biden issued 2 executive orders on health care to restore the Affordable Care Act “and restoring Medicaid to the way it was before Trump became president,” he said.

Biden said strengthening those programs is more important than ever because of the pandemic. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that as a result of these executive orders a “special enrollment period will open from February 15 to May 15.”

The President also directed federal agencies to review Trump-era rules that prevented Title X from being used to help low-income patients pay for things like birth control.

Under the Trump Administration rules, organizations like Planned Parenthood that provide abortions could not receive those funds. Biden’s executive orders also tackle a similar rule known as the Mexico City Policy or Global Gag Rule, “which bars international non-profits that provide abortion counselling or referrals from receiving US funding,” Psaki said.

The move is drawing sharp criticism from Republicans like Sen. Mitch McConnell, now the Senate Minority Leader.

“An administration that wanted to pursue unity might observe that 77% of Americans including a majority of Democrats and 85% of independents, don’t want taxpayer dollars to fund foreign abortions,” McConnell said.

Democrats say expanding access to reproductive healthcare — including birth control — will decrease unwanted pregnancies and therefore decrease abortions.