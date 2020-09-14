Big Hollow Fire now 10% contained, over 20K acres

Officials said that temperatures are expected to cool by a few degrees on Monday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials working to contain the Big Hollow Fire in Southwest Washington said a reduction in the layer of smoke at higher elevations resulted in higher temperatures and drier weather over the weekend.

As of Monday morning, the fire grew to 20,805 acres and is now 10% contained.

Officials said that temperatures are expected to cool by a few degrees on Monday, with light winds expected from the southwest. Crews will continue their containment efforts along the 57 and 58 roads as well as constructing indirect containment lines and clear fuels north along the 1000 and

6000 roads in the Siouxon block.

The 42 cabins at Government Mineral Springs are currently under a Level 3 evacuation. The areas SE and NW of Yale Lake, including the communities of Yale and Cougar, are now under a Level 1 evacuation. The areas NE and SW of the Level 2 evacuation area, including the community of Northwoods and portions of the towns of Amboy and Yacolt, are under a Level 1 evacuation.

Carson Fish Hatchery is not under an evacuation order.

Meanwhile, the Department of Natural Resources has issued closures for the Siouxon Block and Merrill Lake Natural Conservation Area. The Pacific Crest Trail is open.

While the fire did not expand exponentially over the weekend, thick smoke substantially decreased visibility for crews. Incident commander Jeff Dimke reported efforts to prepare cabins at Government Mineral Springs for fire protection have been enacted. Crews conducted firing operations along the 57 road to slow southward spreading — and structures near Yale Lake and Swift Reservoir were also assessed for risk.

Jim Courtney works as a store clerk at Chelatchie Prairie General Store near Yale Lake, about eight miles from the fire. He told KOIN 6 News the store is currently under a Level 2 evacuation order.

“The last few nights it’s just been a stream of cattle cars and horse trailers. We’ve had people from Oregon coming over to volunteer to move horses for people and move their homes,” Courtney said.

The store is located in a rural area near the small town of Amboy, Washington.

Courtney said he lives about four miles from the fire and he’s all packed to evacuate soon, possibly to relatives in Portland, Oregon.