PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — House Bill 1240, banning the manufacture, sale and import of assault weapons in Washington, passed the Senate on Saturday.

The proposal already passed the House last month and now it goes back to the House for amendments and it could be completed this week.

Governor Inslee already expressed his support for the ban and is expected to sign it into law once the House gives final approval.

The bill lists more than 50 gun models that would be prohibited in Washington State, however, it doesn’t ban the possession of assault weapons.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson first proposed the ban in 2017 after the mass shooting at a house party in Mukilteo.

“The Senate today put public safety above the interest of the gun lobby,” Ferguson said. “The devastation of mass shootings extends far beyond the casualties and injuries. Mass shootings traumatize entire communities. We must stop selling these weapons of war in Washington.”

Washington is the tenth state to adopt legislation banning assault weapons.