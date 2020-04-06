Body of missing kayaker recovered from Silver Lake

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cowlitz County authorities believe they have recovered the body of missing kayaker Robert Chick.

On Sunday, a resident contacted the dive team about information he found with his sonar while on Silver Lake. Both the dive team and the sheriff’s office investigated the area pointed out by the resident, and found a body.

Authorities believe it was that of Robert Chick, the 28-year-old Castle Rock resident who went missing on the lake Friday evening after his kayak capsized.

The Coroner’s Office was called to confirm the identity of the body, as well as the cause of death.