Camas HS principal resigns after backlash over Kobe post

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Camas High School Principal Dr. Liza Sejkora resigned on Friday after controversy over a social media post she made about Kobe Bryant’s death.

On the day Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash, Dr. Sejkora wrote, “Not gonna lie, seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,” according to The Columbian.

Sejkora’s comments were in reference to Bryant’s 2003 arrest for a rape accusation. Bryant’s female accuser eventually dropped the rape charges after refusing to testify. She was 19 at the time of the alleged encounter. In 2005, Bryant settled a civil lawsuit with the woman for an undisclosed amount.

The principal later deleted the post and posted a message saying, “You are free to judge me for the post just as I am free to judge the person the post was about.” She then sent an email to Camas High School families on Monday offering an apology to what she called a “personal, visceral reaction” that was “inappropriate and tasteless.”

She was later placed on administrative leave. Students had planned to walk out of class to protest the comments but were stopped by administrators.