Camas police request charges against burglary suspects, 11 year old

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Camas police are requesting charges against four suspects, including an 11-year-old, in connection to burglaries and thefts from five Washington businesses.

On October 31, 2021, four businesses including Birch Street Lounge, Caps n’ Taps, Camas Slices and Papermaker Pride, in Downtown Camas were burglarized, police said.

The suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Johnmark Arnes of Happy Valley,19-year-old Salem resident Zachary Retonong, and two male juveniles — ages 14 and 11 — from Portland,

Authorities say that the four suspects were seen on surveillance video arriving in a lifted Jeep Wrangler then shattering glass doors with rocks to break into a store and stole items from inside.

On November 1, 2021, Marion County Deputies located and attempted to stop the Jeep, however the suspects fled in the vehicle. Deputies resorted to using spike strips to stop the Jeep which had six people in the car who were then arrested, police said.

According to police, following an investigation, deputies discovered that the Jeep was stolen from Tualatin and say they recovered stolen items connected to the Camas burglaries.

Detectives identified the four Camas burglary suspects and established probable cause for another burglary at Washougal Food Mart. Police say that the burglary and theft charges for all five businesses will be forwarded to Clark County Prosecutors Office.

As of November 4, the suspects remain in custody, authorities said.

According to police, the 11-year-old suspect is also tied to crimes from October including car-jacking, armed robberies and Portland-area shootings during a 13-hour crime spree.

The minor was accompanied by two other teen boys, ages 15 and 17, who were booked into the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center on charges of Robbery in the First Degree and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

According to authorities, the 11-year-old was too young to be booked and was released to his guardian following the crime spree.