WASHOUGAL, Wash. (KOIN) — Due to excessive rain that caused flooding on the Columbia River, Captain William Clark Regional Park at Cottonwood Beach is now closed.

Clark County officials say that the river reached the steps of the park’s south trailhead, making it unusable. When the water begins to recede, the public works department will inspect the park and determine when the beach can reopen.

Dike Trail and assets north of the park remain open.

According to officials, there are numerous downed trees at Captain William Clark Regional Park and Burlock Landing. Park users are encouraged to not go into these areas until crews can assess, and then clean up the damage.