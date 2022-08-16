PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man has a word of warning for others after he says his dashcam video shows someone throwing a rock at his car while he was driving over the I-5 bridge into Portland.

Now, he wants whoever did this to be caught so they don’t do it again.

Raymond Williams said he was driving over the bridge on Monday afternoon to visit his dad who’s in a burn unit in Oregon.

“Traffic had just slowed and we’re going about 25 mph and I heard a large bang. I knew my car had just been hit,” Williams said.

Williams told KOIN 6 News when he checked his dashcam video, he saw someone throwing a rock at his car.

“I see this guy reach back, hurl a rock right into traffic and bang. I couldn’t believe it,” Williams said.

While Williams said he feels lucky this only caused minor damage to his car, he says the next person that falls victim to this could have it a lot worse.

“My father rides motorcycles, he was recently in a serious accident … the worst scenario can go through your mind,” Williams said. “That really scares the heck out of me … it’s very frustrating to me that someone would do that.”



Williams told KOIN 6 News he reported the rock-throwing to Washington State Patrol.

“The trooper indicated that they’ve had a problem with a camp below the bridge and they’ve had a lot of crime in the area,” Williams said.