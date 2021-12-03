Fire destroys La Center building, explosions heard by neighbors

Crews responded to an outbuilding fire around 5 a.m. Friday on 64th Avenue near La Center, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Crews responded to an outbuilding fire around 5 a.m. Friday on 64th Avenue near La Center, Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue said.

Officials said neighbors heard explosions coming from inside of the building, which crews later determined were caused by ammunition and propane tanks that were stored in the building.

On the scene, crews found the two-story building “fully involved in fire,” and the roof collapsing. Officials said they had the fire under control within 40 minutes.

“We are fortunate that no firefighters were harmed at this fire” fire chief John Nohr said. “The homemade design and construction of this structure lacked fire protection features that are commonly found in this type of building.”

Officials are investigating what caused the fire. There were no injuries from the incident.