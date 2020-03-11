Central Washington student falls from apartment, dies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A student of Central Washington University has died after falling from a 4th floor window at an apartment complex. Ellensburg police are investigating whether he was high on LSD or acid.

Captain Dan Hansberry told KOIN 6 News officers were called to the off-campus apartment at 1201 E Helena Avenue at 9:42 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a 19-year-old male acting erratically. Witnesses reported he had ingested LSD (also known as acid.)

As police got out of their patrol cars to make contact with the student, he fell from a window. Officers and paramedics performed CPR, but he died before he could be airlifted to a hospital.​

The student is from the Auburn, Washington area. His identity has not been released, but his family has been notified. ​

Hansberry said it will take a couple of weeks until test results on the student’s blood will come back to determine if he was on drugs.