PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Elections Office has announced it will test the “logic and accuracy” of its ballot-tabulating program and voting units this week, ahead of the county’s April 26 special election.

According to a Wednesday release, the county plans to conduct the systems test at the 1408 Franklin Street Elections Office beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.

The test will come before registered voters within the Evergreen School District No. 114 and Ridgefield School District No. 122 are able to mail in their ballots Friday, April 8.

As required under Washington law, the county has opened the event up to make it accessible to the public. Election officials informally invited members of the news media and jurisdictions with measures on the ballot to view the operation along with the public.

County officials stated the process of preparing the ballot tabulation system to produce the actual election results will begin at 7:15 p.m. on Election Day, April 26.

According to the county, election results will be posted on the Auditor’s website at clarkvotes.org, for residents to view by 8:30 p.m. at the latest.

Eligible voters can view a preview sample of the special election ballot here.