PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a unanimous vote, the Clark County Council voted to approve a resolution stating the county’s opposition to a toll on Interstate 5 and Interstate 205.

In a press release, the council says it knows that tolls may be required for large infrastructure projects, but stated that any tolls like that should only be considered for the initial construction and to have an expiration date.

“The proposed tolling will have a negative impact on those who cannot vary their work hours and those who are wage employees and least able to pay for the use of their roads which tax dollars have already paid for,” District 4 Councilor Gary Medvigy said.

A recently approved “Modified Locally Preferred Alternative for the I-5 Interstate Bridge replacement” resolution does include that the project will involve a variable rate toll.

